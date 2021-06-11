The hidden tool that online consumers use to find hidden inventory sales

Have you ever wanted a quick way to get the best deals in stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Target, and more?

Whether you just want to save money, or you want arbitrage in retail, the ability to easily check the product inventory from your home is something that many people have only dreamed about.

Until BrickSeek came together, that is.

What is BrickSeek, and how can it help you get the best deals on some of the most popular products?

What is BrickSeek?

BrickSeek is an application that allows users to search for sales and sales in retail stores in their area.

Launched in 2014, BrickSeek was launched as a website to help Lego enthusiasts find hard-to-find pieces – online and offline. The site quickly developed into a large platform containing information on almost every product available through retailers.

You can choose to use the web-based version or the mobile app, as BrickSeek supports Android and iOS.

Although BrickSeek does not currently support all brands, they do have access to stock for retailers such as:

Target

Walmart

CVS

Home Depot

Macy’s

Lowes

Office depot

Staples

BrickSeek uses product identification numbers such as SKUs and unique product codes (UPCs) to accomplish its magic. This allows the software to find the best discount prices on specific products you want – for online and offline stores.

In addition to the best deals in your area, BrickSeek also shows the availability of all products available through most major retailers.

While you can use BrickSeek to browse store inventory, you need to create a member account for other features. Prices start at $ 9.99 / month.

Why should consumers use BrickSeek?

Now that you know what BrickSeek is, you’re probably wondering why you should even consider using the platform – especially the paid services.

There are two main reasons why you should use BrickSeek:

1. Save time (and energy)

Tired of going from store to store looking for the best price on products?

BrickSeek takes care of that with its inventory controller. With just a few clicks of the button, you can find out which stores offer the best deals. You can also learn if they have the product in stock or not.

2. Save money

BrickSeek helps you save money by showing you the best deals on products. You also save money that you would otherwise use from one store to another.

Whether you are a consumer or a retailer, these two reasons are strong enough to make BrickSeek part of your toolkit.

How does BrickSeek work?

Fortunately, while it can be a challenging task to go through all the inventory of your favorite big box store with BrickSeek, it is not. This is because BrickSeek has a powerful inventory controller that investigates the inventory of the stores it supports.

From a user’s point of view, you have two options for using Brickseek to find deals:

1. Specific search

To search for a specific product, you need more information about the product than just its name. For best results, you need metadata such as the SKU, UPC or model number of the product you are looking for.

With BrickSeek, you can also filter products by zip code, so you get the best deals.

After entering the product information, click the “Check Inventory” button. BrickSeek then gives you information about:

Local stores that have the product in stock.

Available prices and best deals on products.

Number of products in each store.

Note: in rare cases of incorrect accounts or server degradation, there may be small deviations after the inventory has been updated.

2. Browse for products

Another way to use Brickseek is by simply going to trends.

This feature is especially useful if you are a small business that trades retail arbitrage. You can use it to find products in the approval section. With BrickSeek you can search by listings (online and in-store) and by categories to make the search easier.

What effect do tools like BrickSeek have on e-commerce?

The world of e-commerce is rapidly evolving, all thanks to technological advances in the industry. There has never been a better time for entrepreneurs start an e-commerce store as the setup has become easy and affordable.

However, one of the major challenges facing e-commerce store owners is finding the right products to sell at the right price.

This is where tools like BrickSeek come in.

Whether you are looking for good to sell on platforms like eBay, Amazon or any other platform you use for e-commerce, tools like BrickSeek streamline the process of finding what to sell. You can easily compare prices without leaving the comfort of your couch. As a result, you speed up the process and get the best deals. These are all benefits that you can pass on to your customers, which give you a competitive advantage.

However, tools like BrickSeek are a double-edged sword. While helping e-commerce store owners find and sell more products, they also help smart experts cut out the middleman. A simple visit to the BrickSeek website is all that is needed for consumers who search a lot in store or online.

BrickSeek Features

BrickSeek started as a simple platform to find Lego pieces. However, the platform has evolved into a powerful tool that allows you to search through massive product inventories to find specific products, the best deals and the local stores that have them in stock. To help you do this, BrickSeek has several handy features. Here are some of the most important:

Inventory controller

Inventory control is by far the most used feature on the BrickSeek website.

As mentioned earlier, you can browse through the inventory of the stores that appear on the platform.

Recent inventory changes

BrickSeek’s recent inventory update feature shows inventory updates such as availability and price. An important advantage of this feature is that it helps you to compare prices in different stores and places. If you are a consumer, you can get the best deals. Using BrickSeek for business purposes helps you decide how to price the items you buy for resale.

Comments per store

As the name suggests, this feature only shows members who are logged in stores near you. The number of items displayed depends on your membership level.

When you access the discount listing page of each store on BrickSeek, you will find information about each tagged product. Apart from the product name and description, this information also contains:

previous and latest prices observed

date and time stamp of the recent detection

the manufacturer’s suggested selling price (MSRP)

a stock status indicator

This information is essential to help you know if the branded product is worth investing in.

Online alert

Is the product you are looking for not in stock?

This is where the online alert feature comes in handy.

The online inventory alert feature is reserved for users who have created an account with BrickSeek. This handy feature sends notifications when items that are not in stock or hard to find are available in a store near you. When a product you are looking for is not in stock, BrickSeek will ask if you want to be alerted when the product is in stock.

For those who trade in the retail arbitrage business, the online alert feature is a huge time saver because you do not have to physically search for a product. It also gives you an advantage over your competitors, as you are only notified when popular products are in stock in demand.

With features like these, BrickSeek is definitely a tool you should include as an e-commerce store owner in your toolbar, especially if retail arbitrage is your primary business model.

Three BrickSeek Alternatives You Need to Know

As excellent a tool as BrickSeek may be, it’s always a good idea to look at alternatives. That’s why I want to make your search easier by highlighting some of the most popular BrickSeek alternatives.

Let’s go to them, shall we?

Dealspotr

Dealspotr is one of the most popular BrickSeek alternatives and has been around since 2015. Dealspotr is a platform that finds coupon codes, discount sales and promotions managed by e-commerce stores listed in their shopping guide.

In addition to their software looking for offers, Dealspotr also has a large number of users who edit and verify the offers posted on the platform. This helps to ensure that all coupons and offers are current and legal. Another reason why Dealspotr is so popular among users is that it rewards them for legitimate transactions.

Slickdeals

Another excellent BrickSeek alternative is Slickdeals.

Slickdeals is considered as the most reliable presentation platform on the internet because real people get all the offers. The community of merchants who run the platform is eager to discover the greatest deals and savings opportunities online.

What sets Slickdeals apart from other platforms is the vibrant community designed to make you feel like you’re part of a tribe of like-minded people. Everyone on the platform can share, confirm and comment on offers to make sure everyone benefits. You can also sign up to receive notifications of offers in your favorite categories.

PriceGrabber

To get the best deals means to find products with the lowest price. This is exactly what PriceGrabber do.

PriceGrabber is a price comparison site that lets you compare prices on products in almost every retail category. Whether you are a trader looking for stock or a smart expert looking for a lot, PriceGrabber is an excellent platform to check.

BrickSeek for shutting down consumers

With retail e-commerce sales at $ 4.9 billion just last year there is no better time than now to jump on the e-commerce bandwagon. To catch up with players who have been in the game for a long time, you need a bait up your sleeve.

BrickSeek might just be the bait you need to make first e-commerce sale and many more.

Use the platform to find the best deals, and you will soon grows a thriving e-commerce business. BrickSeek will also help you personalize your inventory while using it to find out what your customers are looking for.

Have you ever used BrickSeek or its alternatives in your e-commerce business?