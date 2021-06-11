Attorney General Josh Stein Encourages North Carolina Students to Fill Out their FAFSA Forms

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 11, 2021

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today encouraged high school and college students in North Carolina to complete their FAFSA forms and be considered for federal student aid, including grants, scholarships, and loans. FAFSA forms are due on June 30, 2021.

“To our high school graduates across North Carolina, congratulations! I know it’s been a long, difficult year of uncertainty,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “So it’s more important than ever that you focus on making smart investments in your higher education. Please take the time to fill out your FAFSA forms. Completing the FAFSA will give you a full picture of just how much you’ll need to pay for your degree. And it will help you get access to multiple types of student aid. As your Attorney General, I’m committed to doing what I can to protect student borrowers and FAFSA is a great first step towards achieving your educational goals.”

According to the educational nonprofit myFutureNC, about half of eligible NC students have completed a FAFSA this year – short of the statewide goal of 65 percent.

Students can fill out their FAFSA forms at http://fafsa.ed.gov/.

If you need help, the College Foundation of North Carolina provides several different types of FAFSA assistance, including Spanish language tools. MyFutureNC also has numerous resources on the FAFSA, including a useful step-by-step guide, available at https://www.myfuturenc.org/ourwork/first-in-fafsa/. Learn more about paying for college and necessary information about borrowing students loans at https://ncdoj.gov/payingforcollege.

