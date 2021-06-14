The Packaging Company and Storyboard Communications Team up to Support Small Business
The unique and innovative companies are partnering to give small businesses access to brand-enhancing programs and promotions.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Packaging Company, award-winning online retailer of stock and custom packaging supplies, and Storyboard Communications, experts in creating captivating and compelling promotional videos, are proud to announce a joint venture to help small businesses take advantage of the upcoming easing of pandemic restrictions.
The collaboration will develop programs such as special offers, contests, and giveaways, conducted primarily through social media and e-commerce platforms. The programs will offer small businesses unique branding opportunities through promotional packages that include professionally produced videos and high-quality printed shipping packaging. Businesses that benefit from these programs will also have the chance for further follow-up opportunities and brand showcases.
COVID-19’s effects on the survival and growth of small businesses has been severe, so recognizing and supporting the power of small business has never been more important. This partnering will help reintroduce businesses to their online and physical neighborhoods.
Storyboard Communications helps clients share their unique messaging through long-form and short-form promotional videos optimized for online distribution and consumption. Their collaborative 3-step process starts from a script and involves using high-quality stock footage and appropriate photos or videos from clients. It’s a powerful, unique experience that puts the client in the director’s chair.
“We’re all aware of just how hard small businesses have been hit this past year. We’re big believers in the power of video to reconnect businesses and their customers,” says Richard Oyelowo, Chief Executive Officer of Storyboard Communications. “Teaming up with TPC to help bring promotional opportunities to small businesses makes a lot of sense. We’re excited to see what we can do together.”
The Packaging Company specializes in offering high-quality packaging supplies to e-commerce-focused businesses. Their Custom Shop is a comprehensive source for custom printed packaging, including boxes, tissue paper, packaging tape and more. Each offering includes a free and easy-to-use online design program that allows customers to create branded packaging that looks exactly as they want it.
“With social media and e-commerce continuing to merge, and innovative shopping options like curbside pickup being here to stay, there’s never been better or easier ways to get your brand in front of your customers,” says Olivia Pietersen, E-Commerce Business Manager of The Packaging Company. “We’re thrilled to partner with Storyboard Communications on ways to help bolster small business.”
Please visit The Packaging Company site and Storyboard Communications site to contact them for more information on their offerings.
