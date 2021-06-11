» News » 2021 » Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts summer...

Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts summer backyard concert series June 26, July 17, and August 21

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 11, 2021 – Jefferson Landing State Historic Site invites the public to a summer season of live music on the Lohman Lawn. This year the theme is "Dynamic Duos" as the state celebrates 200 years of Missouri state history. The family-friendly concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, June 26, July 17 and Aug. 21. This bring-your-own-chair event encourages visitors to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners for an evening that captures Missouri's past and present music traditions.

The summer lineup includes:

Saturday, June 26: John Williams and Kenny Applebee

Back by popular demand, John (fiddle) and Kenny (guitar) bring traditional Missouri fiddle music to new generations.

Saturday, July 17: Shea and Shorty

Local Jefferson City musicians bring a mix of classic rock and modern sounds to the stage at the Landing.

Saturday, Aug. 21: Dusty James and Abalone Pearl

Traditional instruments and sound will ring across the lawn as Dusty James and Abalone Pear bring folk, country, Americana and a mix of other music to the stage.

The Lohman Building is located in the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site at 100 Jefferson St. in Jefferson City. For more information about the concert series or about other events at the Missouri State Museum or the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, contact the museum at 573-522-6949.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###