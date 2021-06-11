Restoring Glow to Your Skin, Luminary Dermatology Presents the HALO Laser
More locations, more providers, multiple specialties to better serve our community.
HALO is an engineering marvel that allows me to transform my patients’ skin with simultaneous shallow and deep laser treatment.”BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HALO is the world’s very first hybrid fractional laser and it is revolutionizing the process of skin resurfacing. Luminary Dermatology is one of only a few providers in greater Sarasota AND Manatee Counties to offer the skin rejuvenating services that come with this state of the art laser.
— Denise L. Baker, MD
The combination of aging and everyday living inevitably result in sun spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and the loss of one’s natural healthy glow. Using advanced laser technology, HALO eliminates years of skin damage. HALO targets enlarged pores, wrinkles, discoloration, and even fine lines by promoting collagen and elastin for an overall skin glow. The laser works by activating the body’s natural healing response, leaving patients with the luminous glow that had when they were younger.
Luminary Dermatology providers tailor HALO treatment plans to meet the lifestyle needs of each and every one of their patients. Luminary provider and American Academy of Cosmetics Fellow, Dr. Denise Baker, had nothing but positive insight in regards to the laser. “Having used ambulatory lasers since the early 90’s, HALO laser finally provides me with the technology I’d hoped for all those years ago.” Dr. Baker continued, “HALO is an engineering marvel that allows me to transform my patients’ skin with simultaneous shallow and deep laser treatment.” With personalized patient treatments, the specific needs of one’s skin damage are more precisely targeted. For those in search of the best dermatologist in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, indulge in the phenomenon of this anti-aging treatment, right here in Sarasota, Bradenton, and surrounding cities.
This laser skin resurfacing is an anti-aging treatment that improves the appearance of fine lines and visible signs of aging. The Luminary Dermatology team is beyond excited to be able to offer patients the deep dermal revitalization and epidermal renewal that results from HALO treatments. To introduce the HALO laser, Luminary Dermatology is offering, for a limited time, complementary HALO neck treatment with the purchase of HALO facial service; over $500 in savings!
HALO skin care services are offered at the Luminary locations including:
3651 Cortez Rd W, Suite 100, Bradenton, FL 34210
Luminary Medical Spa
1250 S Tamiami Trail, Suite 304, Sarasota, FL 34239
Near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
4315 S Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293
Inside Jacaranda Crossings Plaza
For more information regarding Luminary Dermatology and the services offered, visit www.LuminaryDermatology.com
###
Jen Jones
Luminary Dermatology
9419266553 ext.
marketing@luminarydermatology.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook