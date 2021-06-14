Wouldn't You Like To Hear A "Hurtin' Cheatin' Lyin' Country Song?"

Country chart-topper Richard Lynch releases new single and video for his ode to old-school, traditional country music.

WAYNESVILLE, OH, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a name that has become synonymous with traditional country music, Richard Lynch delivers his latest single and video,"Hurtin' Cheatin' Lyin' Country Song." The nostalgic ode to country songs of yesteryear is the latest release from his aptly-titled album, "My Guitar Drips Country." Written by Lynch and Scott Southworth, "Hurtin'" begs the question, "Would it really be a sin to make country music sad again?" It's an obvious afront to the current trend of party-themed "bro-country" fare that has permeated the radiowaves for the past 5 years.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including two #1 iTunes chart singles, multiple #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. His songs have been streamed over 300K times on Spotify and 400K times on Youtube. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

