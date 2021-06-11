Smart ERP Solutions Showcases Services and Solutions at the Oracle Healthcare Industry User Group Conference
SmartERP, an Oracle Partner, is a Community Partners Sponsor at the HIUG conferencePLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP) announced the organization will participate in the Oracle Healthcare Industry User Group (HIUG) conference, June 14-16, 2021, to brief organizations on how they can utilize SmartERP's suite of services and solutions to achieve best-in-class business processes. HIUG Interact Conference is an annual user-driven conference of Oracle application Healthcare users. The virtual conference comprises 600+ attendees, 20+ partners, and 150+ educational sessions/clinics.
SmartERP will be presenting new and updated services and solutions from their suite of product offerings, including Smart Talent Procurement, which assists organizations in finding, managing, and paying outsourced IT and Web Services talent. Also showcased will be Smart Onboarding, which helps organizations with new hire pre-boarding, onboarding, and off-boarding, including their Form I-9 and E-Verify applications. SmartERP will also present their efficient consulting services, such as upgrades or migrating or "lift and shift" on-premise Oracle HCM applications to a cloud infrastructure.
SmartERP will conduct two sessions at the HIUG conference, including:
• 3 Strategic Flavors of HCM, Monday, June 14, 1:30-2:30 PM EST, presented by Doris Wong, SmartERP CEO
• PeopleSoft Lift and Shift, Wednesday, June 16 at 1:00 PM EST, presented by Candice Carden, Regional Customer Success Director, SmartERP
"As a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions as well as consulting services, SmartERP enables organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions and a maximized return on their investment," said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. "Our Oracle solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost, and we're excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at HIUG."
About SmartERP
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Oracle, PeopleSoft, EBS and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more.
