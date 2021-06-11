SHaPE SC’s Behavioral Health Subcommittee to Meet June 15, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 11, 2021 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Behavioral Health Subcommittee of the SHaPe SC Task Force will meet from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH), 2414 Bull Street, Columbia, in Room 320.

SHaPE SC is the Task Force to Strengthen the Health and Promote the Environment of South Carolina. The task force is charged with working to improve the lives of all Palmetto State residents by evaluating and making recommendations to improve the future of health and environmental services within the state. Learn more about SHaPE SC at scdhec.gov/shapesc.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety precautions, the DMH Administration Building is limiting visitors and can’t accommodate the physical distancing necessary to resume large in-person meetings. Individuals who wish to attend the meeting may do so remotely via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to join the meeting. Click here to start your registration no later than June 11, 2021.

The agenda for the Behavioral Health Subcommittee is available here. A recording of the meeting and minutes will be available here.

###