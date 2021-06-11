TDHCA providing utility assistance to renters and homeowners

(AUSTIN) – Texans across the state still experiencing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can find relief for utility costs through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ (TDHCA) Texas Rent Relief or the Comprehensive Energy Assistance (CEAP) Program. Funding made available by Congress for pandemic response assistance support TDHCA programming, and can be accessed by renters and homeowners that meet certain eligibility requirements.

“These funds serve as a vital resource for some of our most vulnerable Texans,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “Through the Texas Rent Relief Program and our CEAP partners, TDHCA is working to ensure that those needing help to keep the lights on and AC running this summer can find the assistance to do so.”

Having already paid over $6 million in utility bill assistance, the Texas Rent Relief Program currently has nearly $422 million in funding still available for renters to pay past due utility and rent costs, and can pay up to three months of future bills. An additional $1 billion will soon be added to the program. Income eligibility requirements and an online application can be found at TexasRentRelief.com.

Additionally, Texas homeowners (renters, too) in need of utility bill assistance can find help through TDHCA’s statewide network of CEAP partners. Funded through U.S. Health and Human Services, nearly $144 million has been made available to assist low income households in meeting their immediate energy needs. Households must meet eligibility requirements including income at or below 150% of federal poverty guidelines (https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/community-affairs/ceap/guidance.htm). To find a CEAP administrator serving areas of the state, please visit TDHCA’s Help for Texans. Choose the Utility Bill Payment Help option, enter the city or county and click the Find Help button.

Texas residents can sign up to receive news and announcements about pandemic rental assistance by joining TDHCA email lists.