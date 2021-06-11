Matthew Keezer Talks About Rome – A Marvel of Antiquity and Modern Luxury
EINPresswire.com/ -- You could spend a lifetime appreciating and absorbing the history and culture of this ancient city. For the ultimate in vacation spots,
spend time investigating centuries old building while saving the evenings for world-class excitement.
Travel expert Matthew Keezer recommends Rome as a vacation spot that exhibits the extremes of tourist entertainment. Here, you have the icons of Christian antiquity from a time when the religion was first formed. Indeed, it can be difficult to know where to visit first. Needless to say, you will develop your own itinerary, but there are certain sights that are considered nearly mandatory to visit once you’re there –the Colosseum, for example.
Matthew Keezer also mentions that Rome is a hotspot for the world’s elite and thus, you have the amenities that go along with it.
Excellent bars are to be found throughout the city and the quality of the cuisine is superb. However, he also notes that when you first arrive, try not to schedule visiting too many churches or ancient sites all at once. There are other types of attractions that are also available for your enjoyment.
Just remember that Rome is overwhelmingly large, so you may wish to refrain from turning your vacation into a frantic sightseeing
chore. You will also want to spend some time kicking back and enjoying a sidewalk café. In any case, for both the new and experienced tourist, Rome is the place to be!
Things to Do in Rome
Matthew Keezer suggests checking out the following attractions once you’re in Rome, which may include:
- The Colosseum and the Arch of Constantine – When you think of the silhouette of Paris, you think of the Eiffel Tower. However, when it comes to Rome, it’s the Flavian Amphitheater. The Colosseum is the original model of today’s sports venues, such as football and baseball. It came into service in AD 80 and featured both famous and infamous entertainment for all class of citizens. Make sure to arrange a tour with a knowledgeable guide and learn about its incredible history.
- Vatican City – As a tiny independent state of the world, the Vatican is home to the Roman Catholic Pope as well as many treasures of the Christian faith. St Peter’s Square and St. Peter’s Basilica are popular tourist sites. There are also museums that you will want to visit, as well.
- The Pantheon – This is one of the best-preserved architectural monuments of Roman history. Having been rebuilt after a fire in AD 80, the structure exhibits the amazing achievements of ancient Roman architecture. The 43-meter dome is constructed without visible supports and a 9-meter opening in the center is its only light source!
- Rome’s Nightlife – Rome has an exciting nightlife to offer for the more adventurous tourist. There are a number of bars and places where you can become one of the “exciting night time crowd”.
Of course, Matthew Keezer would also like to remind travelers they will want to follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by viewing the local government websites.
If you’re looking for a place to get away from the ordinary and start your new vacation agenda, you don’t want to miss visiting Rome. Matthew Keezer also reminds you to make your reservations as soon as possible as to avoid any future crowding.
