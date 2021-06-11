Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Roy Cooper appoints judges in Rowan and Cumberland counties.

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Timothy Gould as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 19C (Rowan County) and Cull Jordan III as District Court Judge in Judicial District 12 (Cumberland County).

  • Timothy Gould will fill the seat vacated by Anna Mills Wagoner, who retired in May. Since 2009, Gould has served as an assistant district attorney in Rowan County. Previously, he was an assistant district attorney for the 25th prosecutorial district and an assistant district attorney in Durham County. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor from Duke University.
  • Cull Jordan III will fill the seat vacated by Edward Pone. Jordan is currently in private practice. Previously, he worked for the Cumberland County district attorney’s office. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at Wingate University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

