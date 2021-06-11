Route 32 (River Road) and Deep Run Road Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations in Solebury, Bedminster Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling on Route 32 (River Road) and Deep Run Road will experience lane closures in Solebury and Bedminster townships in Bucks County for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, June 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Deep Run Road between Kellers Church Road and Quarry Road in Bedminster Township; and

Monday, June 14, through Thursday, June 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Upper York Road and Greenhill Road in Solebury Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

