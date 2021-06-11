Route 910 Gibsonia Road Emergency Repairs Begin Monday in Richland Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing emergency repair work on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) in Richland Township, Allegheny County, will begin on Monday, June 14.

Emergency repair work will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday requiring the closure of Route 910 near Turner Road between Route 8 and Middle Road. To allow the emergency work to occur Route 910 will close to through traffic around-the-clock through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Work includes drainage improvements, shoulder repairs, and the construction of a jumbo block wall. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the emergency repair work. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Car Detour

West of the Closure

Follow Route 910 to Route 8

Take Route 8 southbound

Turn left onto East Hardies Road (Route 4067)

Turn left onto Middle Road

Follow Middle Road back to Route 910

End detour

East of the Closure

Posted Truck Detour

West of the closure

Follow Route 910 to Route 8

Take Route 8 southbound

Turn left onto Wildwood Road Extension (Route 4070)

Turn left onto Middle Road

Follow Middle Road back to Route 910

End detour

East of the closure

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

