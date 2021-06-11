Belmont Avenue Restricted for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A lane closure is scheduled next week on Belmont Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and U.S. 1 (City Avenue) in Philadelphia on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for paving operations, as part of a project to repair and resurface 44 miles of state highway in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Tony DePaul and Son, of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $9.8 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

