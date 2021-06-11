District 1 Posts Maintenance and Line Painting Schedules for Week of June 14, 2021

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of June 14, 2021.

PennDOT District 1 also has two districtwide line painting crews working throughout the northwest region. Plans for the upcoming week, weather permitting, tentatively include painting lines around Franklin, Seneca, and Oil City on Route 257, Route 8, Route 322, Route 62, and Route 417, all in Venango County. In addition, crews plan to conduct line painting on Route 6 in Warren County and the city of Warren.

Line panting schedules are adjusted as weather and districtwide needs demand. Motorists are reminded to not follow too closely behind an active paint crew, do not pass while following a paint truck, and avoid crossing newly painted lines, which can take up to two minutes to dry.

The weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District1 under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

All work is weather dependent. Fill dirt left over from PennDOT maintenance operations is available to property owners who request the material, have accessible property near work areas, and submit a completed M-666 packet to their local PennDOT maintenance facility.

Additionally, all work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, and personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

