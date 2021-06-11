Higher 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in June & July

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in June and July. This extra help is thanks to the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It does not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households at a zero benefit will not receive a benefit. Everyone else will receive the maximum benefit for their household size.

June Maximum Allotments:

1 person = $234

2 people = $430

3 people = $616

4 people = $782

5 people = $929

6 people = $1,114

7 people = $1,232

Each additional person = +$176

Households already at the maximum allotment will receive an additional $95. All other households — except for those receiving a zero benefit — will receive at least $95 as their maximum allotment benefit.

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If Eligible: Benefit Will Be Available:

In May 2021 On 6/12 by EBT, 6/15 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

In June 2021 On 7/16 by EBT, 7/19 be direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT