2021 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Election Results Announced

Release Date: June 11, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) (dba Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin – DFW) 2021 Board of Directors election results. Beginning July 1, 2021, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:

District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and Vilas counties

Connie Seefeldt, Coleman

District 5 – St. Croix and Dunn counties

Kay Zwald, Hammond

District 8 – Marathon County

Steve Sternweis, Marshfield

District 11 – Outagamie and Winnebago counties

Daniel Hinz, Pickett

District 14 – Jackson, LaCrosse, and Trempealeau counties

Patricia Kling, Taylor

District 17 – Calumet and Manitowoc counties

Julie Maurer, Newton

District 20 – Richland and Sauk counties

Sharon Laubscher, Wonewoc

District 23 – Iowa and Lafayette counties

Kyle Levetzow, Dodgeville

DFW directors guide the organization's finances, formulate and set its policies, develop long-range business plans, and maintain its mission.

There were 10 certified candidates running for eight board member positions in 2021. Of the 2,029 dairy producers living in the election districts, per DATCP records, 13.3% returned ballots. District 5, which had two candidates on the ballot, recorded the most election participation with 20.0% of the eligible producers in that district voting. The election closed May 22, 2021.

For more information on DFW, the 2021 Board of Directors election, and elected director biography information, visit DFW's website at https://www.wisconsindairy.org/Our-Story/DFW-Board-of-Director-Elections.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx​

