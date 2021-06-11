South Sudan's former Petroleum Minister urges industry to stick with Cape Town by endorsing African Energy Week

The Republic of South Sudan’s former Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth has expressed his disappointment at the decision of London based Hyve group to move Africa Oil Week to Dubai. “I think it will be unacceptable to move the Russian Energy Week from Moscow or ADIPEC from Abu Dhabi to Juba, South Sudan Africa on the basis of COVID 19. The same reasoning should apply to Africa especially Dubai has more Covid 19 cases than Cape Town.”

The former minister urged investors and companies to participate in the first edition of the African Energy Week, due to be held in Cape Town, South Africa organized by the African Energy Chamber. “Opportunities and challenges concerning the Middle East and its energy are best discussed in the Middle East, and rightfully so. It is therefore a huge lack of appreciation and a vote of no-confidence in Africa to hold this discussion outside of the continent especially when the Oil and Gas industry must have a unified position on developing our natural resources in the face of energy transition. Many of us are asking what will happen to Mining Indaba. Will they also move Mining Indadba to Dubai or London?” Mr Gatkuoth continued.

Minister Gatkuoth is yet another prominent voice in the industry that has come out against the decision to move Africa Oil Week to Dubai.

According to the African Energy Chamber, interest and support for its Africa Energy Week event has been instant and strong. The event will rally the industry in Cape Town to talk about the effects of energy transition on the continent and about new opportunities for investors across the entire energy value chain.