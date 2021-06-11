Gov. Wolf Signs Bills Extending COVID-19 Emergency Regulation Suspensions, Expanding Family Caregiver Supports

Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that extends the most critical components of the COVID-19 disaster declaration emergency.

“Over the last few weeks, my administration has worked hard to educate and inform the General Assembly of the importance of the temporary rule suspensions associated with the COVID-19 disaster declaration,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the General Assembly’s adoption of my administration’s recommendations on the significance of keeping the important regulatory suspensions associated with COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration provisions in place for a few more months.”

House Bill 854 extends the emergency regulation suspensions under the COVID-19 emergency until September 30, 2021, unless sooner terminated. It also amends the Administrative Code to require an executive agency to preserve all records in their possession relating to the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration in accordance with the agency’s existing record retention policy.

Governor Wolf also signed legislation that expands the Family Caregiver Support Program to provide much-needed supports to individuals who are providing care for their loved ones.

House Bill 464 amends the Family Caregiver Support Act to reflect current federal eligibility standards, remove provisions that limit available support for home modifications and assistive devices, and prohibit primary caregivers from receiving benefits if they are a perpetrator in a substantiated case of abuse.

“Caregivers deserve to know that they have the proper supports in place to be able to provide the best care possible for their loved one and this legislation will provide important protections and assistance to caregivers,” Gov. Wolf said.