Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market is estimated with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market is estimated with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Rheumatic fever is an infectious inflammatory condition that can occur as a result of strep throat that hasn't been properly handled. Rheumatic fever can cause long-term damage to the heart and heart valves in some people. It develops as a result of group A streptococcal pharyngitis that takes a long time to resolve. It may affect the joints, heart, blood vessels, and skin's connective tissues. Rheumatic fever is a leading cause of death in people over the age of 50. When compared to younger people, people aged 50 and up have a higher prevalence of rheumatic disease and a higher mortality rate. Rheumatic fever is one of the most common causes of disability.

The report " Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market, By Drug Class (Antibiotics, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs And Anticonvulsant Medication Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies And Retail Pharmacies), By Route Of Administration ( Oral, Parenteral And Topical) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2030”

Key Highlights:

The World Health Assembly passed a resolution WHA 71.14 in 2018, urging WHO to initiate a global organised response to rheumatic heart disease and rheumatic fever.

The 13th WHO General Programme of Work, specifically the strategic focus on universal health coverage; access to drugs, vaccines, and health goods, makes ensuring a steady, high-quality supply of benzathine penicillin a top priority.

Analyst View:

Growing strep throat cases and the rising prevalence of rheumatic heart disease are expected to be the primary drivers of market growth over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, a lack of knowledge about rheumatic fever, especially in developing countries, is likely to be a major impediment to the global rheumatic fever market. The lack of healthcare facilities in developed countries is also a significant business constraint. Furthermore, increased government spending in the healthcare sector aids business expansion. When compared to developed countries, the incidence rate of rheumatic fever is higher in developing countries.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Th Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market is estimated with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market is segmented based on the drug class, distribution channel, route of administration, end-user, and region.

By drug class, the Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market is segmented into Antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs and anticonvulsant medication drugs

By distribution channel, the market is segmented in Hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

By route of administration, the Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market is segmented into oral, parenteral and topical.

By region, the Rheumatic Fever Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to a well-developed healthcare system, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure, the Americas are expected to dominate the global rheumatic fever market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global rheumatic fever market includes Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

