Numerous Weekend Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Can Help Push Vermont to Its 80% Vaccination Goal

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced new walk-in clinics available across Vermont throughout the weekend, including at numerous State parks as part of the annual Vermont Days Weekend.

As of Thursday, 79.6% of eligible (12+) Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, which means 2,093 more people are needed to reach Governor Scott’s goal to vaccinate 80% of the eligible population. The Governor has said he will lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions when it is reached.

“We are so close to our goal, but we need those Vermonters who have put off their shots to help put us over the top. Now is the time, and the good news is it has never been easier,” said Governor Scott.

Currently scheduled pop-up, walk-in events for Friday, June 11 – Monday, June 14 are listed below. In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco.

“Every person we get vaccinated not only puts us closer to our 80% goal but also puts us in a better position for the Fall when we know cases may rise. The more people vaccinated means even if that occurs, we can continue to see minimal hospitalizations and deaths, keep variants at bay and keep the pandemic phase of COVID in the rearview mirror.”

Friday, June 11

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Hunt Middle School, 1364 North Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main St., Randolph (8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 617 Riverside Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

University Of Vermont Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Windemere Estates, Mount Mansfield Ave., Colchester (9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport City (11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Westbury Park, 289 Coventry Rd., Colchester (11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

Rutland Probation and Parole, 92 State St., Rutland Town, (1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park, 3691 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Lake Shaftsbury State Park, 262 Shaftsbury State Park Rd., Shaftsbury (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne (3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Concert, College St. (on the patio behind Rí Rá's Whiskey Room), Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.)

Weird Window Brewing, 82 Ethan Allen Dr., Suite A, South Burlington (5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, June 12

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Gymnasium, Bennington (10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Jamaica State Park, 48 Salmon Hole Ln., Jamaica (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Carmi State Park, 460 Marsh Farm Rd., Enosburg (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4355 Main St., Waitsfield (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

EMS Clinic (Behind Burger King), 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd., Barre (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Fairmont Farms, 95 Lyle Young Rd., East Montpelier (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Silver Lake State Park, 20 State Park Beach Rd., Barnard (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Waterbury Center State Park, 177 Reservoir Rd., Waterbury Center (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Boulder Beach State Park, 2278 Boulder Beach Rd., Groton (11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Alburgh Dunes State Park, 151 Coon Point Rd., Alburgh (11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)

Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Dr., Bradford (12:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Kill Kare State Park, 2714 Hathaway Point Rd., St. Albans Town (1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Lake Champlain Chocolates, 2653 Waterbury Stowe Rd., Waterbury (1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Artist Fair, College St. (patio behind Rí Rá's Whiskey Room), Burlington (2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Emerald Lake State Park, 65 Emerald Lake Ln. Dorset (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Jazz Fest Concert, Church St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.) Northwest Farmer’s Market, Taylor Park, St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Sunday, June 13

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.)

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Bomoseen State Park, 22 Cedar Mountain Rd., Castleton (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Rd., Ludlow (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Crystal Lake State Park, 96 Bellwater Ave. Barton (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Quechee State Park, 5800 Woodstock Rd., Hartford (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Rd., Waterbury Center (9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Elmore State Park, 856 Vt-12, Elmore (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Sandbar State Park, 1215 US-2, Milton (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Lake St. Catherine State Park, 3034 Vt. Rte. 30, Poultney (11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.)

EMS Clinic (Behind Burger King), 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd., Barre (12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace, 180 Flynn Ave., Burlington (12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Grand Isle State Park, 36 East Shore South, Grand Isle (1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Rd., Brandon (3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

Monday, June 14

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare, 120 Hospital Dr., Bennington (8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 617 Riverside Ave., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

University Of Vermont Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington (8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.)

University Of Vermont Medical Center Fanny Allen Campus, 792 College Parkway, Colchester (8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care, 133 Fairfield St., St. Albans City (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Lindale Mobile Home Park, Rt. 116, Middlebury (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Otter Creek Mobile Home Park, Panton Rd., Vergennes (10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)

Brattleboro Food Co-Op, 2 Main St, Brattleboro (10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal St., Suite 201 St. Albans (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

###