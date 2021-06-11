HHS Provides $424.7 Million to Rural Health Clinics for COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation in Rural Communities

Today, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) provided $424.7 million in funding to over 4,200 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) for COVID-19 testing and mitigation. Later this summer, HRSA will issue up to $35.3 million in additional funding to RHCs that meet eligibility requirements.

“The Biden-Harris Administration recognizes Rural Health Clinics as critical partners in closing health equity gaps, especially related to COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s investments will help Rural Health Clinics keep and expand COVID-19 testing and mitigation services for people in rural parts of the country, including those who live in our nation’s underserved communities.”

HRSA is funding RHCs based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, providing $100,000 per clinic site. RHCs will use the funds to maintain and increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and broaden efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus in ways tailored to their local communities. Rural Health Clinics are key health care access points and trusted community resources. They have a special designation given to health care practices in underserved rural areas by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help ensure access to care for rural residents.

“Through our strong partnerships with RHCs, HRSA is committed to working together to mitigate the spread of the virus in rural communities,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “Today’s funding will make it possible for more rural residents to access COVID-19 testing and will support and empower local community responses to COVID-19 so we can continue to turn the tide on this public health emergency.”

To view a state-by-state breakdown of this funding visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/coronavirus/rural-health-clinics/testing/funding

For more information about HRSA’s rural programs, visit the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy website: https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/index.html

To learn more about HRSA’s allocation to Rural Health Clinics for COVID-19 testing and mitigation visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/coronavirus/rural-health-clinics/testing