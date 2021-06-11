Radiology Associates of North Texas, one of the nation’s largest private practices, expands partnership with Rad AI
Expanded partnership focuses on maximizing benefits to patient care and increasing radiologist productivityFT. WORTH, TX, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiology Associates of North Texas (RANT), the largest private radiology practice in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, announced it is expanding its partnership with Rad AI, the nation’s fastest growing radiologist-led AI company, to use its advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations to all its radiologists. As the premier radiology group for North Texas for over 80 years, RANT’s 225+ radiologists generate over 4.5 million reports per year for 44 hospitals and 26 imaging centers.
"Rad AI is a tremendous partner and their AI solution improves quality, efficiency, and, ultimately, improves patient care," said Dr. Nicholas Galante, RANT's Medical Director for Informatics. "Personally, Rad AI is the first AI solution that made me appreciate the benefits of adopting AI — I’m looking forward to seeing how AI can positively impact radiologists, practices, and health systems."
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing the latest consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“Our initial group of radiologist users were very impressed by Rad AI’s ability to reduce fatigue and improve productivity using artificial intelligence, while improving the quality of patient care,” said Matt Long, RANT’s Chief Information Officer. “We evaluate many AI vendors, and Rad AI proved to not only be a valuable solution our radiologists wanted to use, but they’ve also been a fantastic partner in helping us fully leverage the power of AI to do more for our patients.”
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with RANT to all of their radiologists, and grow our relationship with this incredibly innovative practice,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “RANT and Rad AI share the same values of being radiologist-led organizations that are compounding the benefits of outstanding radiologist expertise and cutting edge technology to provide the best possible patient care.”
About Radiology Associates of North Texas:
For over 80 years, Radiology Associates of North Texas has been building relationships and creating strategic partnerships throughout the North Texas medical community. RANT’s reputation of excellence stretches back to 1937, when Dr. Tom Bond started the Bond Radiological Group. Since that time, Dr. Bond’s practice has grown into the largest private radiology practice in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, with plans for continued expansion.
RANT’s goal is to always provide the highest quality care to their patients, referring physicians and imaging partners. By creating a culture that prioritizes quality, innovation, and the development of cooperative relationships, RANT has been able to remain focused on excellence in all areas of their practice.
Learn more about Radiology Associates of North Texas at https://radntx.com.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
