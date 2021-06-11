Gynecology Medical Lasers Industry To Grow At 42% Through 2025 With Rising Obesity In Women As A Driver Of The Market

Gynecology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising obesity is expected to drive the gynecology medical devices market. Overweight women have a higher incidence of gynecology disorders. Overweight and obese women are at high risk of reproductive health-related issues. They have a higher risk of infertility, conception rates, miscarriage rates, and increased risk for pregnancy complications. They have poor reproductive outcomes in natural as well as assisted conception. Increasing obesity in women across the globe is driving the demand for gynecology treatment, hence driving the gynecology medical lasers market.

The global gynecology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.19 billion in 2020 to $0.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments that led to fall in the demand comparatively for the equipment. The gynecology medical lasers market is expected to reach $0.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 42%.

The gynecology medical lasers market consists of sales of gynecology medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture gynecology medical lasers. Gynecology medical lasers are used in the treatment for diseases pertaining to the female reproductive system. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The gynecology medical lasers market covered in this report is segmented by product type into CO2 laser, KTP–argon laser, Nd:YAG laser. The gynecology medical lasers global market is also segmented by application into colposcopy, laparoscopy, hysteroscopy and by end-user into hospital, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, medical centers.

Major players in the gynecology medical lasers industry are Quanta System S.p.A, Cynosure, Biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, DEKA Medical, Limmer Laser, Linline Medical Systems, Fotona, GIGAA Laser, and LISA Laser Products.

