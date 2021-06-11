China is probably not a member of the G7, however it’s dominating the agenda

China may not be a part of the Group of Seven, the informal club made up of the world’s largest and wealthiest democracies, but its presence will likely loom large over the grouping’s first face-to-face summit in almost two years.

Laying out his trip last week, Biden wrote in the Washington Post that “the United States must lead the world from a position of strength,” including on confronting the “harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia.”