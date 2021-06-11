Compostable Beauty Products – Organic Skincare Non-Plastic Line Launched

Beauty Reverence announced new organic beauty products that aim to help reduce plastic waste and improve sustainability. They are sold on its soon-to-launch online store.

Beauty Reverence, an e-commerce company specializing in selling organic beauty products, announced the launch of environmentally friendly range.

More information can be found at https://beautyreverence.lpages.co/beauty-reverence-organic-331

The latest announcement aims to help consumers make better purchases that can protect plants, wildlife, oceans and the environment overall.

Beauty Reverence is selling individual, travel size grab-and-go vessel, which allows buyers to have the beauty essentials on the go with out the need to carry all of their various full size beauty products. All products offered are organic and packaged in fully compostable and biodegradable vessels. The company is aiming to sell items that are good for both the skin and the environment. With the new grab-and-go vessel, Beauty Reverence plans to reduce the use of non-organic products and their packaging.

Mainstream beauty items are often non-biodegradable, which leads to millions of tons of trash in landfills throughout the world. This is especially true when it comes to plastic, which takes thousands of year to break down.

The launch of Beauty Reverence and its products precedes the store going live. The online shop will sell numerous beauty products and promote more responsible consumption.

In addition to the launch of its products and soon-to-go-live online store, Beauty Reverence also released a resource guiding customers on why they should be using organic products on their skin. The articles goes through the most common ingredients, while also identifying harmful ones.

The latest announcement is part of the company’s commitment to making organic and environmentally friendly beauty products more accessible, without the need to carry each individual beauty product while on the go. The initial product to be launched, named “The Weekender” will include everything needed for a weekend get-a-way, or just a quick grab and go during the week; refreshing morning cleanser, re-usable cleansing towelette, hydrating moisturizer, liquid to powder foundation, blush, tinted lip balms and calming evening moisturizer.

Beauty Reverence is based in Northern Idaho. The company was founded in 2021 by Lynn Sebert. She was inspired by what she saw on a trip to Northern Oregon, USA.

Commenting on the release of the products, she said: “I recently made a trip to the Oregon Coast in the USA, and the amount of plastic trash was disheartening. I have come up with a concept that puts all of your products in one small, grab-and-go vessel. Best of all, every item is fully organic and compostable.”

Readers interested in finding out more about the "5 Reasons Why You Should Start Using Organic Skincare Products" document by Beauty Reverence can visit https://beautyreverence.lpages.co/beauty-reverence-organic-331 for more information.

