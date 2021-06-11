The Dog Stop Is Set To Open For Business in Deerfield, Illinois on June 26, 2021

The Dog Stop® announces the Grand Opening of its newest franchise facility in Deerfield, Illinois on June 26, 2021. It will offer Deerfield dog owners an all-inclusive modern dog care experience.

According to the store owners, “The Dog Stop located in Deerfield, Illinois knows and appreciates that your pets are a cherished member of your family. That’s why we have designed award-winning dog care through boarding, daycare, grooming, expert training and our premium dog retail store. We are one big caring and loving family that includes our employees, dogs, and their owners!”

Known for a luxury experience at affordable prices with no hidden costs, The Dog Stop offers spacious boarding, ample daycare space for socializing, a spa-like grooming salon, and premium retail items. Their outdoor daycare yards feature antimicrobial grass turf, while their indoor daycare rooms offer 100% climate control to ensure each pup’s comfort. Owners can watch their dogs play via online webcams on The Dog Stop’s mobile app. The Dog Stop’s grooming salon utilizes all-natural shampoos and conditioners, and their groomers strive to make every appointment relaxing and spa-like.

Dog boarding at The Dog Stop is an all-inclusive, unparalleled experience. From 5-star food and spacious accommodations to included daycare services, each dog has everything it needs. If owners want to go the extra mile, they may upgrade their dog’s stay with Dog Stop Delights. These extra services allow clients to customize their dog’s daycare or boarding experience with options such as cuddle time, leash walks, puzzle play, and bedtime stories with cookies and (goat’s) milk.

Founded in 2009, The Dog Stop franchised its concept in 2014, first opening franchises in its hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Clients can now fall in love with The Dog Stop’s services in 10 states, and that number is quickly growing.

