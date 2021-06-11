Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, provides insights on how to achieve growth, algorithms, TikTok and more

This week, Instagram presents its Creator Week panel series, in which a range of internal experts and platform influencers share their insights on how to best utilize the platform, how to connect with the public, how Instagram’s algorithms work and more.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram head, took the stage today for a live Q and A session in which he answered a series of questions about most of Instagram users.

Mosseri offers a variety of insights, including:

Instagram cannot guarantee stable reach due to constant changes in the algorithm. Mosseri notes that as more people join Instagram, the competition for reach always changes, which means users will see fluctuations in their reach statistics.

As for best practices, Mosseri says it is good to lean towards video as the first two seconds are crucial to enter the viewers. two stories a day) will help you build next. In another Creator Week session on works with the platform’s algorithms, Instagram also noted that while being placed on new surfaces like Reels will not increase your reach, using all the available surfaces will increase your chances of discovering your content in the app.

Mosseri says the worldwide rollout of Reels has been delayed in some regions due to the licensing of music

Mosseri explains that verification on Instagram is about providing identification to people who are more likely to handle imitation, and that the verification is usually judged based on press releases from the applicant.

Instagram wants to do more direct payments for creators (gated content, subscriptions, badges and tips), which Mosseri would like to explore, as it gives creators a more direct relationship with their followers.

The platform also explores new revenue sharing models for video, including monetizing Rules

Do not buy fake followers. Mosseri says Instagram’s tracking systems are improving, based on a variety of factors, and buying followers can put your account at significant risk.

Mosseri also provides an update on the steps it is taking to address systemic bias and abuse on its platform.

It is interesting that Mosseri also discusses a question about what according to TikTok is currently doing better than Instagram. Mosseri says that at the moment, TikTok is better at breaking new and young talent, which wants to improve Instagram, while TikTok is also better at providing reliable entertainment.

As per Mosseri:

“You know you can tap TikTok and you will instantly smile and be entertained.”

This is an interesting point – Mosseri says that Instagram is improving its Reels algorithm to provide a similar, or ideally, better experience, but he does think that TikTok, which has been making short videos for a long time, is leading the way. give. on entertainment.

TikTok’s algorithm is highly set to the specific features of each track that you can stay with, which is why it’s so easy to scroll through the endless TikTok stream for hours on end. Where TikTok really wins is that he has trained his algorithms in exactly the right elements to keep users interested, with the full screen presentation of TikTok tracks giving it more insight into exactly what you are involved in, based on how long you watch. follow what other videos people are watching in a relationship, etc.

I suspect most people agree with Mosseri that TikTok is more entertaining, but that’s an interesting recognition from the platform.

That said, Mosseri says Instagram focuses on delivering value to creators in the long run – “and helping millions of creators make a living over the next five to ten years”.

This may be how Instagram is finally holding back the TikTok wave – while TikTok is still growing fast, it has not yet established a solid framework for creator monetization. Earning short content is difficult because you can’t beat middle or pre-ad ads on second-long tracks. But on Instagram, creators can earn their content and presence wider, in more ways, while also embracing new trends such as short-form content for a wide audience.

If Instagram can offer more revenue potential, it might attract enough to steal some of the stars of TikTok and eventually show younger, rising creators that it provides more revenue for their work.

Here are some interesting points for Instagram creators and marketers, and along with this week’s previous session on the ‘Mythbusting Algorithm‘, and Instagrams explanation post on the internal workings of its systems, it provides a good overview of the objectives of Instagram’s processes and what types of content it wants to promote.

As Mosseri notes, there is no magic that can help you amplify every post for millions of people, but by taking note of the signals the Instagram team highlights and the specific explanations you provide, you can better understand get some of the key elements needed for an effective platform strategy.