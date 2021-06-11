Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY COVID-19 UPDATE

Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 65 inmate test results. Of that number 21 were positive and 44 were negative. 78 inmates have recovered, decreasing the total active positive inmate cases at HCCC from 136 to 79. There were also 20 negative staff test results received. Two of the previously reported active positive HCCC employees are hospitalized. Five HCCC staff members have recovered and were medically cleared to return to full duty. The total active staff cases have dropped from 12 to seven.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Kulani Correctional Facility reports 9 negative staff results. The Oahu Community Correctional Center reports 24 negative inmate test results and the Maui Community Correctional Center reported 11 negative inmate test results.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive the COVID vaccination. For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

 

