DOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 12 – JUNE 18

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, June 11, in observance of King Kamehameha I Day, unless permitted.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) OLOWALU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 15.2 and 16.6, Olowalu Village Road and Honoapiilani Highway, on Monday evening, June 14 through Friday morning, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement and rumble strip work. Single lane closed in one direction each night.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KAPALUA TO KAHAKULOA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiilani Road Kahekili Highway, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kulanihakoi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

3) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 3.8, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

4) HAIKU (24-HOUR/WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipio Road, on Friday, June 11 through Friday, June 18, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

5) HAIKU (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Friday, June 11 through Friday, June 18, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KAHULUI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Haliimaile Road and Haleakala Highway, on Friday evening, June 11, through Saturday morning, June 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work. Eastbound lanes will be contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

2) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Two-lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 7.2 and 7.8, Makawao Avenue and Haleakala Highway, on Tuesday evening, June 15, through Friday morning, June 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving work. Lanes in one direction will be completely closed each night while lanes on the opposite side are contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 8.1 and 10, Aapueo Parkway and Omaopio Road, on Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder paving.

###