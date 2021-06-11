DOT NEWS RELEASE: KALIHIWAI SLOPE STABILIZATION PROJECT COMPLETION PROVIDES INCREASED SAFETY OF KUHIO HIGHWAY

Newsroom Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Latest News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of a single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between Kahiliholo Road and the Kalihiwai Bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, for a final inspection of work substantially completed as part of the Kalihiwai Slope Stabilization Project.

The work was part of a federal aid project begun in 2020 that included debris removal, slope scaling, and installing drape mesh on the upper gradient to help stabilize the hillside above Kuhio Highway.

HDOT thanks the traveling public for their cooperation as we continue to take steps to improve and maintain our state roadways for Kauai’s motorists.

