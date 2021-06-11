Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 1400 Block of Olive Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Case Unit announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the 1400 block of Olive Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:42 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a crime scene, however, no victim was located. Detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect kidnapped an adult female, after he shot her, from the listed location. The victim received treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 39 year-old James Foreman, of no fixed address. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Kidnapping. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

