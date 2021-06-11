Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:53 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The three suspects and the vehicle of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below: https://youtu.be/7v8lthvUPcg

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

