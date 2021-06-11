Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of G Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 30, 2021, in the 1100 Block of G Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspects approached the victim, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/e_Q8x8XTxyw

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.