Glenn Haraguchi & April Whiting Haraguchi serve up the 4 best food and cooking shows to stream
EWA BEACH, , HI, USA, June 11, 2021
Even though it may seem like there's nothing to watch, there's never any shortage of food-related shows to stream. During the global pandemic, when cooking from home became more of a necessity, streaming services offer up a full menu of choices. Whether you want to learn new recipes, explore the nation's best meals, or watch professionals compete, your next food-themed binge is only a few clicks away.
Glenn Haraguchi and April Whiting Haraguchi dish out their four favorite food shows available to stream right now.
Best Leftovers Ever! is re-inventing (and re-heating) the food competition series. The Netflix original pits cooks together who are trying to re-purpose yesterday's leftovers into cold, hard cash. With a $10,000 prize, these chefs compete using mostly items left behind in the fridge. Hosted by Jackie Tohn, the series gives solutions and ideas to use at home as well. At worst, you may find some inspiration for those takeout boxes stuffed in the back of your fridge.
Also exclusive to Netflix, The Chef Show is based on Jon Favreau's movie by a similar name. This show stars the director and Roy Choi, a chef who gained notoriety for creating gourmet food trucks. The documentary series follows the pair as they travel coast to coast, talking about food and experimenting with new, local favorites. Many other famous faces also make appearances, including Seth Rogen, Tom Holland, and Robert Downey Jr. While entertaining, Glenn Haraguchi recommends this program because it breaks down every dish into simple directions. This allows viewers to follow along, even if the recipes are a little more difficult than others.
Known for her home renovation projects, Joanna Gaines latest series is now fixing up meals too. The reality star puts her cooking skills to the test with Magnolia Table. Available on Discovery+, the Fixer Upper host translates one of her many cookbooks and delivers tasty plates with easy-to-follow recipes. Glenn Haraguchi sees this as a great series for beginners wanting to learn the basics or for anyone wanting to impress at their next dinner party.
No list of cooking shows would be complete without Chopped. Now in its 47th season, viewers can catch up on Hulu. The show is still continuing to challenge top chefs to make appetizers, entrées, and desserts using unusual, mystery ingredients. While each contestant is a professional, these skills can be applied at home. Glenn Haraguchi and April Whiting Haraguchi encourage you to try this from your own house. Choose a couple items from the fridge or pantry, and see what creation your partner can whip up. This can be a fun, stay-at-home date night idea.
