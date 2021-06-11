YouTube adds new tools to detect and block copyright infringement within the upload process

YouTube is running some new options to give users more ability to stop copyright infringement on uploads and detect potential IP infringements within the app.

First, YouTube adds a new element to the copyright process, which allows creators to check a new box when reporting a copyright infringement, to prevent copies of these videos from appearing on YouTube, in the tracking / removal options.

If this box is enabled in a successful copyright claim, YouTube will try to prevent any other user from uploading the same video, using the detection of copyright ID and video customization technology. The same process will also allow YouTube to alert creators when similar content is uploaded when this box is turned on, with these additional potential infringements then in the ‘Copyright Agreement‘tab in YouTube Studio.

YouTube notes that creators need to ensure this they own exclusive worldwide rights to any video content they claim in this process, but if you do own the content, and you want to prevent people from uploading different versions and using your material again, this new process will provide a different measure to protect against abuse.

In order to provide insight into how effectively the process works for your claimed content, YouTube is also adding a new list of how many videos have been blocked from uploading due to your claim.

This can be a great way to protect your IP by preventing people from even uploading a copy in the first place, which can also help reduce disputes and issues due to the revenue generated from this.

At the same time, such a process can also be abused through fraudulent claims of videos for various purposes. In such cases where the tool is applied on the basis of a false claim, YouTube says that it will remove the option from the channels, or that it may move to remove channels completely.

YouTube says that the new update will be launched from today, but will be implemented in a phase process that will take several months for full availability.

In addition, YouTube also says that she Copyright Adjustment Tool, which was previously only available to creators in the YouTube Partner Program, will now be made available to “any creator issuing a valid removal request “.

The options will add more copyright protection for YouTube creators, and although copying ‘to problematic element for the platform in the past, he has been improving his tracking systems and reducing the burden on creators to manage the same.

You can read more about the new processes for detecting and removing copyright here.