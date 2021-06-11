DOT NEWS RELEASE: PARKING VIOLATION SURCHARGE WILL APPLY TO NO PARKING ZONES ON HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 360)

Newsroom Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Latest News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will install “no parking” signs reflecting the $200 parking violation surcharge at locations on Hana Highway (Route 360) starting at the Waikamoi Stream Bridge at mile marker 10 on Thursday, June 10.

The signs warning of the $35 no parking citations and $200 parking violation surcharge under Hawaii Revised Statute 291C-111 are being installed to reduce the temptation for drivers to illegally park on Hana Highway. Illegal parking along the only road to Hana has caused numerous safety concerns.

“Mahalo to HDOT for discouraging illegal parking on Hana Highway with new signs to help enforce state law that allows for a $200 surcharge for illegal stopping or parking on a state highway,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “These measures remind anyone who visits Hana to respect our community and culture. Risking the health and safety of others for a photo op is simply unacceptable.”

Approximately 10 signs will be installed at each location. Locations identified for the increased fines are:

Waikamoi Stream Bridge

Twin Falls

Bamboo Forest

Ching’s Pond

Waikani Bridge

Pua‘a Ka‘a Park

Hanawi Bridge

After the “no parking” signs with the increased fines have been installed, HDOT will install “slower traffic pullover” signs in the area near Ching’s Pond between mile markers 17 and 18. These signs will be installed to reduce dangerous maneuvers and situations resulting in aggressive driving and installation is expected in July.

