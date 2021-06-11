TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 10-16, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway • Sunday 6/13 thru Wednesday 6/16, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary, intermittent closures of I-24 in both directions, from Bell Road (Exit 59) to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 62), for placing a bridge containment system. Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions, between mile markers 32 and 37, for restripe operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 over the Stones River for substructure repair. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

LOOK AHEAD : Friday 6/18 at 8PM through Monday 6/21 at 5AM, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to ONE LANE over the Stones River for replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on I-40 • Thursday 6/10 thru Friday 6/11, 10AM-2PM, There will be a shoulder closure on I-40 West before Spence Lane at mile marker 214.3 for Dynamic Message Sign work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions between mile markers 191 and 196 and mile markers 207 and 213, for restripe operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Misc Safety Improvements at I-65 and Wedgewood Ave (Exit 81) • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue at the I-65 interchange to work on underground utilities. No interstate lane closures will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on US 70S (SR 1) from Old Hickory Boulevard (SR 251) to Erin Lane • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on US 70S, between Old Hickory Boulevard and Erin Lane, for the installation of sidewalk and sod.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening of Clarksville Highway (US 41A/SR 112) from Ashland City Highway (SR 12) to Briley Parkway (SR 155) • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on Clarksville Pike in both directions for construction and utility activities. Flaggers will be utilized. Cedar Circle will be CLOSED to all traffic for road grading. A detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on Ellington Pkwy (US 31E/SR 6) from East Trinity Lane to Broadmoor Drive • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on Ellington Parkway for pavement markings and scoring.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on Ellington Pkwy (US 31E/SR 6) • Thursday 6/10 at 8PM to Friday 6/11 at 2AM, There will be a lane and shoulder closure on Ellington Pkwy northbound at Cleveland Street for maintenance activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 65) from Seymor Hollow Road to Eatons Creek Road • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on SR 65 from just south of Seymore Hollow Road to Eatons Creek Road for punch list items.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTIES, I-24 SMART Corridor • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane and shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions, between mile markers 53 and 80, for installation of gantry foundations and conduit and overhead sign foundation work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

HICKMAN and HUMPHREYS COUNTIES, Resurfacing on I-40 (MM 152-160) • Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on Saturn Pkwy (SR 396) from US 31 to I-65 • Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on Saturn Parkway for the placement of permanent striping and snowplowable markers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 • Nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be temporary nighttime lane closures on SR 13, north of Dunbar Cave Road, for guardrail repairs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road • Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grading, and paving operations and/or bridge work. Mayhew Road remains closed.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repairs on I-24 • Friday 6/11 at 8PM thru Monday 6/14 5AM, The I-24 West ramp (Exit 74B) to I-840 East will be CLOSED for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Installation of Overhead Signs on I-24 at Church Street (Exit 81) • Sunday 6/13, 6AM-12PM, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions for setting overhead sign structures in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions, between miles markers 68 and 71, for restriping operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-840 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions, from mile markers 61 and 66, for restriping operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 including Concrete Repair • Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 45 and 53, for milling and paving operations. • Friday 6/11 at 7PM thru Monday 6/14 at 5AM, The on-ramp from SR 102 to I-840 West (Exit 47) will be CLOSED for concrete ramp replacement. There will be a lane closure on I-840 East during demolition and concrete placement operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening of SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840 • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening of SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) from Cason Lane to I-24 LOOK AHEAD : Monday 6/21 thru Wednesday 7/14 (continuous), All lanes of Cason Lane, north of the intersection with SR 99, will be CLOSED for storm drainage installation. A signed detour will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rock Fall Mitigation • Now through September 2021, SR 25 at the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project. Traffic is being controlled by temporary traffic signal.

SUMNER COUNTY, Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension (Local Programs) • Daily, 9AM-3PM (Mon-Fri) and 6AM-6PM (Sat-Sun), There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 in both directions, between SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109, for roadway widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, Gateway Drive Extension • Thursday 6/10, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25, west of Barry Lane, for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, Misc. Safety Improvements on SR 52 • Thursday 6/10, 8AM-4:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 52 at Corinth Road for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 181 and 184, for restripe operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 247 over I-65 • Through June 16, There will be shoulder closures on I-65 in both directions, between mile markers 53 and 54, to perform bridge repair work on SR 247.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from Harpeth River Bridge to Rutherford County Line • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 38 and 45, for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-840 • Through June 16, There will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 17 and 25, for bridge repair work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-840 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-840 in both directions, between mile markers 14 and 19 and between mile markers 24 and 33, for restriping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) NW Quadrant • Now through November 2021, Old Charlotte Pike is CLOSED for the duration of the project. • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be temporary lane closures on Mack Hatcher Parkway in both directions and Hillsboro Road northbound for widening activities. • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure of SR 96, between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue, for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road • Daily, 8:30AM-3PM, and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on US 31 in both directions for cleanup activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening of Franklin Road (SR 6) from Moore's Lane to Concord Road • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) on Franklin Road for various construction activities and utility work. Extended delays and lane closures are possible for Holly Tree Gap Road, Ashby Drive, Wikle Road, Longstreet Drive, West Concord, and Mountview Place traffic. • Nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic (one direction at a time) on Franklin Road for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening of SR 96 from Arno Road to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) • Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic on SR 96 in both directions for utility relocations and grading work.

WILSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 222 and 225 and mile markers 231 and 240, for restripe operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Widening on SR 171 over I-40 • Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 225 and 226, for the removal of existing parapet.

WILSON COUNTY, Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-840 • Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 66 and 67, for restriping operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Reconstruction on SR 109 from US 70 (SR 24) to the Cumberland River • Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 266 over Jug Creek • Now through June 2021, SR 266 is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

WILSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facility on US 70 • Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on US 70 near Wynnwood Drive for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

>>>Maintenance & Utilities<<<

CHEATHAM COUNTY • Saturday, June 13, 6AM-12PM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 West, between mile markers 191 and 192, for slope mowing the median.

MAURY COUNTY • Sunday, June 13, 8PM-5AM, SR 247 (Beechcroft Road) will be CLOSED near the intersection of Doc Robertson Road for installation of a sewer line by the City of Springhill.

SUMNER COUNTY • Monday 6/14 thru Wednesday 6/16, 6AM-6PM, There will be a lane closure and traffic shift on SR 6 near the intersection of Bentley Circle for sewer work by Gallatin Public Works.

