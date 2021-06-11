Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,242 in the last 365 days.

Virtual public meeting on adjustments to Makaha 3 and 3A bridge replacements to be held June 23

Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is holding a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 23 to discuss planned adjustments to the replacement of Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A on Farrington Highway.

The virtual public meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting information is as follows:

  • Meeting starts Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Click here for meeting link or join by calling 1-808-829-4853 and entering Conference ID: 160 376 080#
  • If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.
  • Written comments may be submitted to [email protected] through June 25.

Planned adjustments to the design are:

  • Use of a pre-fabricated steel bridge instead of a concrete bridge. The change in structure will allow for reduced construction time and better reflects future plans to realign the highway.
  • Elimination of the temporary bypass road. This minimizes the private land acquisitions needed for construction access.

The existing bridges were built in 1937 and are currently ranked as the top two priority bridges in need of upgrade or repair on the State Highways system. Replacement of the bridges does not preclude future realignment of Farrington Highway. Rather, it ensures that residents west of the bridge sites will have continued, safe, access to the highway.

###

You just read:

Virtual public meeting on adjustments to Makaha 3 and 3A bridge replacements to be held June 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.