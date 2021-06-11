Virtual public meeting on adjustments to Makaha 3 and 3A bridge replacements to be held June 23

Main, News Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is holding a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 23 to discuss planned adjustments to the replacement of Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A on Farrington Highway.

The virtual public meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting information is as follows:

Meeting starts Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for meeting link or join by calling 1-808-829-4853 and entering Conference ID: 160 376 080#

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

Written comments may be submitted to [email protected] through June 25.

Planned adjustments to the design are:

Use of a pre-fabricated steel bridge instead of a concrete bridge. The change in structure will allow for reduced construction time and better reflects future plans to realign the highway.

Elimination of the temporary bypass road. This minimizes the private land acquisitions needed for construction access.

The existing bridges were built in 1937 and are currently ranked as the top two priority bridges in need of upgrade or repair on the State Highways system. Replacement of the bridges does not preclude future realignment of Farrington Highway. Rather, it ensures that residents west of the bridge sites will have continued, safe, access to the highway.

