6/10/21-HUNTING LICENSES AND STAMPS TO BE ISSUED STARTING JUNE 15

For Immediate News Release: June 10, 2021

HUNTING LICENSES AND STAMPS TO BE ISSUED STARTING JUNE 15

New hunting season beginning July 1

(HONOLULU) – A new hunting season opens from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Effective June 15th, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will begin issuing hunting licenses and stamps for this new season.

DOFAW offices have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunters can purchase licenses and stamps online by credit card. Individuals without internet access or needing other purchasing options can contact island-specific DOFAW offices by phone. A valid license is required for hunting on public and private lands.

For additional information please call your local DOFAW office at the following phone numbers:

  • Kaua‘i: (808) 274-3433
  • O‘ahu: (808) 587-0166
  • Maui: (808) 984-8100
  • Moloka‘i: (808) 553-1745
  • Lana‘i: (808) 565-7916
  • Hilo: (808) 974-4221
  • Kamuela: (808) 887-6063

The statewide DOFAW administration office in Honolulu can be reached at (808) 587-0166.

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks

Communications Specialist

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

 

