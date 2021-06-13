Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. awards $225,000 in scholarships to 61 high school seniors throughout Hawaii
HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. (Takitani Foundation) has awarded $225,000 in scholarships to 61 exceptional seniors from every qualifying public and independent high school in Hawai`i as part of its Legacy Scholarship Program. Two students received Outstanding Student Awards of $10,000 each and one student received a Distinguished Student Award of $8,000. Three seniors were awarded $6,000 Directors’ Awards, seven high school seniors received $5,000 scholarships as district finalists, and forty-eight students were awarded $3,000 scholarships. Nominated by their respective schools, the award winners received scholarships based on their strong academic achievement, dedicated community service and financial need.
"Mr. and Mrs. Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, and knew hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. "The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaiʻi's outstanding students with support to further their education."
Recipients of the Outstanding and Distinguished student awards are as follows:
Hana-Lei Ji of Parker School and winner of the $10,000 Mamoru Takitani Outstanding Student Award will attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois this Fall. She is the daughter of Bryan and Etsuko Ji.
Ashlie Ferido of Leilehua High School received the Aiko Takitani Outstanding Student Award of $10,000. Ferido is the daughter of John and Caryn Ferido, and will attend the University of Hawaii West Oah`u in the Fall.
Jenna Kim of Roosevelt High School is the recipient of the Karen Uno Distinguished Student Award of $8,000, and plans to attend Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut this September. Kim is the daughter of Ayako Kim.Directors’ award recipients of $6,000 scholarships recipients are:
Matthew Gante of James Campbell High School, who is the son of Marlon and Luzviminda Gante.
Chasie Oandasan of Pearl City High School, daughter of Curtis and Jaime Oandasan.
Christine Nguyen of Damien Memorial School, daughter of Myle Nguyen.
District Finalist recipients of $5,000 awards are:
Hwa-Jin Kwak of Kaimuki High School. She is the daughter of Wookeung and Akiko Kwak.
Bethany Ballesteros of Mililani High School. She is the daughter of Haphil and Brenda Ballesteros.
Hope Kanoa of Kalaheo High School. She is the daughter of David Kanoa and Athena Zamora.
Sandy Galvez of Kea`au High School. She is the daughter of Sammy and Thelma Galvez.
Donna Kim Harry Perrine Baldwin High School. She is the daughter of Hyun and Yongbum Kim.
Jotis Russell-Christian of Kapa`a High School. He is the son of Terri Russell.
Tayson Hirayama of Hawai`I Preparatory Academy. He is the son of Stennis and Jennifer Hirayama.
Recipients of $3,000 scholarships are as follows:
Honolulu District: Justin-Josiah Acoba of Farrington High School; Jennifer Kimura of Kaiser High School; Jing Ting Zheng of Kalani High School; Tracee Nguyen of McKinley High School, and Maria Quadri of University Laboratory School.
Central O`ahu District: Jessica Chang of `Aiea High School; Aubrey Skedeleski of Moanalua High School; Charmaine Fagaragan of Radford High School and Jenny Peters of Waialua High & Intermediate School.
Leeward O`ahu District: Mckenna Yoshinobu of Kapolei High School; Moanikeala Paz-Powell of Nanakuli High and Intermediate School; Emma Jhoanna Tilitile of Waianae High School and Skye Yasuda of Waipahu High School.
Windward O`ahu District: Jayden Lau of Castle High School; Tealani Wasson of Kahuku High & Intermediate School and Bryce Jones of Kailua High School.
Hawai`i District: Kylie Kalauli, Mildred Higashi Director’s Award winner, Hilo High School; Sheilyn Subia of Honoka`a High & Intermediate School; Melakai Keohuloa of Ka`u High School; Pilila`i Kaai of Kohala High School; Caileen Teramoto of Konawaena High School; Mahina Kaiawe-Rivera of Pahoa High & Intermediate School and Kacie Tagawa of Waiakea High School Academy.
Maui District: Shayden Hoopai-Waikoloa of Hana High & Elementary School; Cole Uyehara of King Kekaulike High School; Cael Yasutake of Lahainaluna High School; Kaitlyn Purdy of Lana`i High & Elementary School, Jadynne Zane of Maui High School and Reese Raguindin of Moloka‘i High School.
Kaua`i District: Kaed Esposo of Kaua`i High School and Kepler Niccore of Waimea High School.
Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools (HAIS): Jupiter Silva of Assets School; Mia Johnson of Hanalani Schools; Angela Abinales of Hawai`I Baptist Academy; Alexia Maki of `Iolani School; Lawren Santana of Island Pacific Academy; Sophia Riley of Island School; Sophia Perry of Kamehameha Schools Hawai`i; Kaci Stokes of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama; Joshua Worth of Kamehameha Schools Maui; Ho`ohila Kawelo of Le Jardin Academy; Keeana Villamar of Maui Preparatory Academy; Paige Ho of Mid-Pacific Institute; Calista Agmata of Punahou School and Kristel Layugan of Seabury Hall.
Hawaiʻi Catholic Schools (HCS): Genesis Hahn of Maryknoll School; Carolei Edra of Sacred Hearts Academy and Noah Chun of Saint Louis School.
Mamoru and Aiko Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, Inc., manufacturer of Hawaiian Host chocolates, and established the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. to give back to the community by providing the gift of education to the young people of Hawaii. Since 1993, the Foundation has annually presented scholarships to an outstanding student from every qualifying high school in the state and has awarded over $6 million to scholarship and academic enrichment programs throughout Hawai’i.
