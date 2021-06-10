Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,268 in the last 365 days.

Joint Investigation Results in Indictment of Former Fentress County Deputy

FENTRESS COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has led to the indictment of a former Fentress County deputy on theft charges.

In March 2020, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations brought forth by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office involving Johnny C. Dishman (DOB 11/28/70). During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Dishman, who at the time was serving as a deputy, used his county issued fuel card for personal use. He is no longer employed by the agency.

Last week, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dishman with one count of Theft over $2,500, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and one count of Official Misconduct. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Joint Investigation Results in Indictment of Former Fentress County Deputy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.