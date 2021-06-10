LinkedIn Case Study: How Johnson & Johnson Used LinkedIn to Promote Vaccine [Infographic]

LinkedIn shared new case study, what looks like Johnson & Johnson used LinkedIn ads to maximize vaccine intake through COVID-19, and why they chose LinkedIn to reach key decision makers and professionals.

The study is the latest example from LinkedIn on how brands are the best use of its advertising tools, and see with the platform record levels of involvement, and continue to add more users (now until 740m led), the case for LinkedIn, especially as business activity begins to increase, intensifies every day.

As explained by LinkedIn:

Johnson & Johnson decided to use LinkedIn Live to promote its documentary campaign ‘Road to a vaccine’, as the platform’s trusted environment and professional targeting capabilities helped it reach the desired audience. A unique combination of sponsored content and message advertising targeted at the global healthcare industry has also created awareness and driven viewers throughout the series. “

Here are some interesting notes and tips that can make you think about how you can also use the various promotional tools of LinkedIn to promote your messages with just the right people.

Look at the infographic below.