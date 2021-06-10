JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today, Governor DeSantis delivered remarks to the State Board of Education to discuss the importance of maintaining the integrity of Florida’s academic standards by keeping Critical Race Theory out of the classroom.
To view his full remarks, as well as those of some of the Floridians who spoke, click the video below or click here.
VIDEO RELEASE: Governor DeSantis Speaks at State Board of Education Meeting
