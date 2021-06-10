Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,277 in the last 365 days.

Fontana Announces $3M in Drug Treatment and Prevention Grants

HARRISBURG, June 10, 2021 – Drug treatment and prevention efforts in Allegheny County received a nearly $3 million boost today through state grants announced by Senator Wayne D. Fontana.

“The battle with addiction was intensified by the isolation and anxiety of the pandemic,” Fontana said.  “I’m grateful that we are able to invest these funds in programs that are finding new ways to take on this decades old problem.”

The grants were awarded by Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and include State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Funds, State Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds and Improvement of Adult Probation Services Grant-In-Aid Funds.

Allegheny County government will receive $1.4 million for its Restrictive Probation and Treatment Courts program, and another $1.3 million for Adult Probation Services.

Onala Recovery Center will receive $149,991 for its Overdose Prevention and Community Outreach Program.

“These are competitive grants awarded to programs that show they are innovative and accountable,” Fontana said. “Local leaders should be congratulated for their efforts.”

###

You just read:

Fontana Announces $3M in Drug Treatment and Prevention Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.