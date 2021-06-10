Fontana Announces $3M in Drug Treatment and Prevention Grants

HARRISBURG, June 10, 2021 – Drug treatment and prevention efforts in Allegheny County received a nearly $3 million boost today through state grants announced by Senator Wayne D. Fontana.

“The battle with addiction was intensified by the isolation and anxiety of the pandemic,” Fontana said. “I’m grateful that we are able to invest these funds in programs that are finding new ways to take on this decades old problem.”

The grants were awarded by Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and include State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Funds, State Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds and Improvement of Adult Probation Services Grant-In-Aid Funds.

Allegheny County government will receive $1.4 million for its Restrictive Probation and Treatment Courts program, and another $1.3 million for Adult Probation Services.

Onala Recovery Center will receive $149,991 for its Overdose Prevention and Community Outreach Program.

“These are competitive grants awarded to programs that show they are innovative and accountable,” Fontana said. “Local leaders should be congratulated for their efforts.”

