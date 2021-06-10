Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,278 in the last 365 days.

Senator Costa Announces $750K In State Funding for Housing Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. – June 10, 2021 − Senator Jay Costa today announced the award of $750,000 in state funding for local housing projects in Wilkinsburg and Hazelwood.

“These communities have incredible potential just waiting to be unlocked, and today’s awards will help rehabilitate and reimagine the real estate landscape while protecting its existing residents,” said Senator Costa.

Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation will receive $250,000 to expand and implement its Vacant Property Recovery Initiative, an effort to bring blighted and underutilized parcels back to productive use. The program will provide technical support and closing cost assistance for vacant residential property acquisition, recover vacant land through side lot acquisition and renewal, and perform owner-occupied rehab for existing housing.

The Hazelwood Initiative will receive $500,000 for development on Hazelwood Green. The proposal, part of Hazelwood Initiative’s “development without displacement” strategy, will develop 12 units of permanently affordable homeownership units using the City of Bridges Community Land Trust (CBCLT) model, and 19 units or permanently affordable rental units, the final phase of the 63-unit Hazelwood Affordable Rental Preservation Project.

This funding was approved by the Pennsylvania Housing & Finance Authority for the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) program. The funds come from Realty Transfer Taxes.

###

You just read:

Senator Costa Announces $750K In State Funding for Housing Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.