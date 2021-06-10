Bridge Superstructure Replacement Project to Begin on Lincoln Road in Clay and Warwick Townships, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge superstructure replacement project on Lincoln Road (Route 1024) in Clay and Warwick townships, Lancaster County is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 24.

The bridge spans Hammer Creek between Clay Road in Warwick Township and Fairview Road in Clay Township.

The bridge will be closed on June 24. A detour will be in place using Brunnerville Road, Clay Road and Route 322 (W. Main Street).

Additionally, the municipally owned bridge on Carpenter Road, which spans Hammer Creek just south of Lincoln Road, will be closed on Monday, June 21. This bridge currently has a 3-ton weight restriction in place and cannot be used as a detour.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $719,974 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018