I-76 West to Close at Night Next Week at 30th Street for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 at 30th Street or the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street will be closed alternately on Tuesday, June 15, through Thursday, June 17, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

When westbound I-76 is closed, traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

When the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street is closed, westbound I-76 also will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676. Off-ramp traffic will be detoured east on I-676, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street to the ramp to I-676 west, then take the ramp to I-76 east and the exit at 30th Street.

The lane and ramp closures will allow crews to install overhead electrical conduit and repair the retaining wall between the expressway and the Schuylkill River.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

