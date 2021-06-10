Performance Drone Works Announces Hire of Jason Maestri

PDW Jason Maestri

New VP to Guide Product Innovation

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Drone Works announces the addition of Jason Maestri as VP of Products. Mr. Maestri brings 20 years of experience in engineering products and state-of-the-art software that can be found in satellites, network firewalls, and medical and communications equipment. He also has the distinction of serving as Chief Engineer in developing the Indago sUAS at Lockheed Martin Procerus Technologies.

Jason also served as Team Lead of the Embedded Systems Team at Lockheed Martin Procerus. He managed firmware and hardware development for the Kestral 3 and 4 flight control systems. He brings a wealth of management skills, problem-solving skills, and cutting-edge technical leadership to PDW.

“I am thrilled to have Jason join our team,” said Patrick Laney, CEO of PDW; “Jason was a key hire as he is arguably one of the most experienced product designers in military sUAS in our entire industry.”

Mr. Maestri studied Computer Engineering at Utah State University and is a graduate of Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technical Leadership Program.



About Performance Drone Works

Performance Drone Works has a legacy born out of a startup. Emerging from a unique position in professional drone racing, PDW was founded to answer the continual inbound requests for small, high-performance, military grade quadcopters specifically tailored to the warfighter. The heritage of speed and agility remains vital while the addition of advanced ISR capabilities and autonomous features reduces the workload on the warfighter and is a clear point of emphasis.

PDW is growing rapidly with headquarters located in Huntsville, AL. PDW’s first two products (SPARO 20 and SPARO 90) are set to launch in the second half of 2021 with a strong focus on meaningful, operationalized autonomy and A.I. powered ISR that extends the capabilities of our customers.