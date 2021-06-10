Ahkeem Henderson Discusses the Benefits of Volleyball for Physical and Mental Health
Amateur volleyball player, Ahkeem Henderson, understands the benefits of the sport firsthandRIVERSIDE, , ILLINOIS, , USA , June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volleyball is a fast-paced and versatile sport that can be played indoors, outdoors, or on the beach. And whether you play for a school, in a league, or just recreationally, it’s an excellent way to stay in shape while having fun! As a long-time fan and amateur volleyball player, Ahkeem Henderson understands the benefits of the sport firsthand.
Volleyball Improves Hand-Eye Coordination
If you’ve ever played--or even just watched--volleyball, you know that the phrase “keep your eye on the ball” is every bit as applicable on the court as it is on the baseball field. Serving requires the ability to strike the ball at just the right point in the air. Playing defense means watching where the ball is going, and putting yourself in a position to strike back. When you’re setting, you have to know where your hitters are and “set” them up for success.
And all of this has to be done in the time it takes for the ball to fly through the air! While you may take a few dives and miss a few balls at first, the more you practice, the easier it becomes, says Ahkeem Henderson. This is because repeated movement strengthens the neural pathways in your brain that control coordination and muscle memory for those movements. Eventually, as you dive, spike, and serve, hand-eye coordination becomes second nature!
Volleyball Can Improve Your Mood Says Ahkeem Henderson
As an excellent form of exercise, playing volleyball can significantly increase your levels of serotonin, dopamine, and other endorphins, while inhibiting cortisol production. Endorphins are feel-good chemicals released by physical exertion. Cortisol is a stress hormone that causes inflammation, weight gain, and other negative side effects.
And since humans are social creatures, belonging to a team of players is also socially rewarding, says Ahkeem Henderson. Oxytocin--a hormone that aids in social bonding--is responsible for that warm fuzzy feeling you get when you think about the people you love. The more you interact with others in a positive and social environment, the happier you are!
Volleyball Improves Heart Health
Volleyball is also an excellent form of cardio, says Ahkeem Henderson. Between the running, jumping, and diving of a volleyball match, your heart rate is bound to rise. This helps circulate your blood more efficiently and oxygenates it, making it nutrient-rich.
Regular cardio can also help you keep your weight down by suppressing your appetite and burning calories. This can decrease the likelihood of developing harmful plaque in your arteries and put less stress on your circulatory system.
All of this contributes to a lower risk of heart disease and a healthier heart!
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here